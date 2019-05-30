Church Scandal: Dakolo accuses popular Abuja Pastor of sleeping with members

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

An Abuja popular Pastor and Founder of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, is again in the news for the wrong reason, as he is accused of sleeping with his with female church members.

A Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has taken to his Instagram handle to call out Biodun Fatoyinbo, over his alleged sexual relationship with female church members.

Recall, sometime last year, Dakolo called out Pastor Fatoyinbo and accused him of sleeping with teenage girls in his church.

In a series of messages he shared on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Dakolo urged COZA members to try and reach out to their former members (victims) and find out what would make a dedicated church worker or leader suddenly stop coming to church before labelling them as evil.

He also revealed that the COZA Pastor has been using some people to cover up his atrocities to the point of even paying to silence some victims.

Alongside a picture with text written on it, Timi Dakolo captioned the picture, “COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI…CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.

“DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN. THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.”

The picture with text written on it reads: “From florin to Abuja to Lagos to Dubai to Port Harcourt to London and any city he visits, your pastor is leaving a trail of broken women, sexually abused and mentally strangled.

From Avalanche to Gratitude, from Pastoral Care Unit to Host and Hostesses, from Witty Inventions to Hospitality Unit. They are found in every department in that “Church”. He hand picks his victims and ruins them.”