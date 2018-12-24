Christmas/New year festivities: Bauchi police warn criminals, deploys 2,832 personnel

The Bauchi State Police Command said it was fully prepared to deal decisively with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic among the public during the period of Christmas and New Year celebration.‎ According to the Police, the command will collaborate with sister security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch free celebrations. “The Bauchi police‎ Command under the leadership of CP Sanusi N. Lemu, psc, wishes to assure the good people of the State of its readiness to perform its mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens in the State”. A press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti on Monday read. The police image maker informed that the Command have designed an operation order for effective deployment of Officers and Men as well as all necessary logistics to all Churches and venues of events across the State. He said the command will deploy a total number of 2832 Officers and Men, comprising of Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorist Unit, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Personnel, Intelligence Personnel, Medical Personnel and other Operatives of the Command. Datti further explained that the Commissioner of Police in the state has equally directed all DPOs, HODs and Sectional Heads to personally supervise the deployment of their Men and patrol their areas of responsibilities throughout the period. The Command’s spokesman who urged members of the public to report any suspicious person or object to the nearest police station or call 08151849417‎, enjoined the general public to cooperate with the Police and other Security Agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.