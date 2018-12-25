Christmas: APC urges Nigerians to pray for country, Leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Christians and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous occasion of Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ urging Nigerians to pray for the Country and its leaders. The party in a press statement on Monday signed by its national spokesman Mallam Lànre Issah- Onilu said: “As we gather with family and friends for the Christmas festivities which is characterised by gift-giving, social gatherings and feasting, we should remember and extend love and generosity to the less-privileged around us. “We should also emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ exemplified by self-sacrifice”, the party said. The APC calls on Nigerians to use the joyous occasion to pray for our leaders and the peace, progress and socio-economic development of our dear country.