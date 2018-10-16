Christians, Clerics gear up for Benin convention

The City of Benin, Edo State is about to experience another outpouring of God’s power as thousands of believers and church leaders are expected to attend the great Christian convention holding in the City.

The delegates including renowned clerics drawn from across Nigeria and around the world are expected to converge in Benin City for a week long Christian spiritual exercise.

According to a press statement endorsed by Rev Joshua Omoregie, the Director of Administration of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), the Christian worshippers will gather in Benin City for the 2018 annual convention of the Church christened, Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC) with the theme: Kingdom Dominion.

Rev. Omoregie stated that the 7-day Christian event which is slated for 22- 28 October, marks the 30th anniversary of the ministry.