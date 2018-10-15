Christian groups laud Gov Emmanuel on amnesty to A’Ibom militants

Christian groups, Ukanafun Christian Elders Forum (UCEF) and Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly (Ukanafun Chapter) have hailed Governor Udom Emmanuel for granting amnesty to repentant militants from Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo council areas.

According to the Christian leaders, Governor Emmanuel’s gestures have brought lasting peace to the war-torn areas as well as re-integrate former militants back into the society.

Reverend Friday Umoren, the vice president and prelate of Rapture Trust Ministry International, Maranatha Square, Ikot Akpa Nkuk, Ukanafun, Bishop Moswill Umoh said his people were so excited to see that peace has returned to the land.

Umoh, the immediate past chairman of the Ukanafun Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), and a one-time chapter chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria at a special thanksgiving service arranged by the Elders Forum and ACA, described Governor Emmanuel as God-send, a man of vision, intellect and wisdom.

The chapter chairman of ACA said, at a point, they were in a state of despair and despondency, wondering what they had done or where they had disobeyed God to warrant such visitation of calamity.