The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has pledged to stand and support the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who has been accused of rape by wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, Busola, and another anonymous lady.

Recall that Busola granted an interview where she alleged that Fatoyinbo who was her Pastor when she was much younger, raped her in her father’s apartment when she was 17 and went on to have sex with her a few other times.

The news was greeted with widespread condemnation and even a protest was staged in front of COZA church in Abuja and Lagos. Fatoyinbo was forced to step aside as the Senor Pastor of the Church. He released a statement, denying the allegation and vowing to challenge his accusers in court.

During the church’s service yesterday Sunday July 14th, the president of CAN Abuja, Reverend Jonah Samson and CAN President North Central, Reverend Israel Akanji, came visiting where they spoke to the congregation, pledging their support and prayers for Fatoyinbo and COZA church as they face this hard times.

In his speech, Reverend Jonah said CAN is behind Fatoyinbo and COZA as they stand this trying period.

‘I assure you that we are with you and we will continue to be with you. We are in support of the church. We are in support of your pastor. We stand by him. and this church will continue to match forward. The I declare that the gates of hell shall not prevail against this church in the mighty name of Jesus” Reverend Jonah said

On his part, Reverend Akanji in his speech, said Jesus expects his followers to be like the good Samaritan who was there to give help to a wounded soldier and not turn his back on such a soldier. He also pledged his support to Fatoyinbo and COZA, adding that many Christians were praying for them.