‘Chris Attoh’ a suspect in wife’s’ assassination – US police

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

George Matthews, a spokesman for the police agency in the Washington, D.C. has revealed that Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is a suspect and is being investigated in the murder of his wife, Bettie Jenifer, 44.

He revealed that police are particularly investigating a tweet from Chris Attoh hours before the death of the woman who was shot by a gunman.

Chris Attoh’s had twitted that when it comes to relationships, remaining faithful is never an option but a priority.

Meanwhile, the US police has revealed that Attoh is cooperating with investigations.

‘’As far as I know, Attoh is fully cooperating’’.

Bettie Jenifer, 44, of Bowie, Maryland was leaving work on the 6300 block of Ivy Lane in Greenbelt Friday, May 10 when a gunman chased her down and shot her twice.

“This happened in broad daylight, in front of multiple witnesses, right in front of an office complex,” said Greenbelt Police spokesperson George Mathews.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Jenifer walked out of the office building and headed to her car. She saw a man with a gun and started running.

(She) was chased by the suspect who fired multiple shots at the victim striking her twice, once fatally in the head,” said Mathews.

Investigators are casting a wide net to try to find the suspect. The man is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black, sleeveless top. He got into a blue vehicle and took off after killing Jenifer.