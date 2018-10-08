Choose Okonjo Iweala or Ben Bruce as running mate, PDP chieftain advises Atiku

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Chinedu Eya, has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, following his emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

However, Eya called on Atiku to choose the country’s former finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala or Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, representing Brass Senatorial zone of Bayesa State as his running mate, to give technical coloration to his aspiration.

Chief Eya, a former Enugu North senatorial aspirant on the platform of PDP, who spoke after a keenly contested primary election of the PDP, at the national convention of the party held at the Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium, Igwuruta-Ali, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, congratulated the party’s delegates for their bold decision during the exercise.

Chief Eya noted that his choice of the two candidates mentioned above were to allow front-line technocrats in the country the opportunity to chart a new course for the Nation’s bastardised economy under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in one term.

In a statement by his media aide, Gwiyi Solomon, the PDP chieftain urged the other presidential aspirants who participated in the primary election to accept the outcome of the contest and rally round the chosen candidate of the party as the tasks ahead of the general election will be daunting.

He said: “The wise thing to do at the moment is for Atiku to choose Dr. Okonjo Iweala or Senator Ben Murray-Bruce to give technical colouration to his aspiration.

“While I congratulate our delegates for a good job, I also want to beg other contestants in the exercise to hug Atiku and become ‘Atikulated’ as the tasks ahead of the coming general election will no doubt, appear very daunting,” Gwiyi quoted Eya as saying in the statement.