A philanthropist, Chief Nicholas Chizea, has donated food items worth millions of naira to the people of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Making the donation at the weekend, Chief Chizea, stated that global trends occasioned by the COVID-19 disease calls for assistance to the less privileged in whatever form in order to sustain them.

While commending the proactive steps taken by the Governor of Delta she, Ifeanyi Okowa, to safeguard the lives of Deltans from the ravaging pandemic, Chizea said that it was necessary for all well-meaning people to complement the committed leadership and humanitarian gesture of the state government by reaching out to the needy.

Items donated include tubers of yams, jumbo bags of garri, cartons of tomatoes, cartons of vegetable oil and bags of salt, among others.

Asked why he had to give the donation through the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the local government area, Chief Chizea said: “I am a member of the PDP, and Oshimili South is home of PDP. The party has an organised structure down to the nooks and crannies and I am aware that the distribution of the foodstuff will not be along party lines.

“The people of Oshimili South live as members of one family and I am sure that through our great party, everybody will be reached.

“We pray that the situation comes to normal soon. We will continue to watch and when the need arises, we shall do more because this is a time that we have to share and be our brother’s keeper in all its ramifications.”

Chairman of the party in the local government, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, thanked Chief Chizea for “being a true son of Oshimili South who cares for his people,” assuring that the foodstuff would get to the people without discrimination.

He urged other well-to-do individuals and organisations to emulate Chizea’s gesture and reach out to the people.