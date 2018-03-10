Chinese firm to invest $100million in Nigeria, others

…Niger govt to donate land to investors

A Chinese multinational Company has disclosed that it will invest over One hundred million US dollars ($100million) in Nigeria and other African countries to boost the continent’s economy within the next three years.

‎This was made known in Minna, during the Longrich Minna mega Business Summit, by the General Managing Director, Longrich International, Africa, Alex Jia who said the company has invested over $30 million in Nigeria.

According to him: “We will in the next three years invest $100 million to cover to the whole of Africa. We have already invested $30millon in Nigeria with the construction of Africa’s Research and Development Institute‎ in Lagos.

“We know many Nigerians love Longrich products and the company is very popular in Africa and Nigeria in particular”.

He added that: “Despite the recession experienced, Nigeria’s population and the proactive measures taken by the government, things have normalized for better business flow. We are already to bring in all the technology support to boost the Nigerian market.”

Also, the Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed that arrangements have been put in place to donate hectares of land to the company as part of efforts to boost investment in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the executive Secretary, Niger state One Stop Investment Centre, Hamza Bello assured that, the state will partner with the company to empower women and youths‎.

He said “for Longrich to bring its Research and Development Institute to Nigeria shows that they are a viable company and we are ready to give them lands to build a warehouse where products can be supplied to the north central region of the country.

“We also appreciate Longrich international for choosing Niger state to have its North central warehouse which will create employment for our youths and women.”

He further stated that, one of the policies of his government is to attract foreign direct investment to strengthen investments. “The youth and women empowerment is a welcome development”, he added.

Highlight of the event saw lucky winners smiled home with various items including, plasma TV, refrigerator, generator set, mobile phones, other products‎ and cash vouchers worth N2million.