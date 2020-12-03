Chinese expatriate regains freedom after 4 days in captivity

The Chinese expatriate who was kidnapped by gunmen in Ado-Ekiti, has been freed after four days in captivity

Daily Times reports the Chinese man simply identified as Wang, was one of the Engineers handling the dualisation of the new Ado-Iyin road.

He was abducted last Friday evening, November 27, at the site. His kidnappers also killed a policeman attached to him.

A source close to the road construction company told Vanguard the abductee was released around 11 pm on Tuesday, Dec 1, after payment of N100 million ransom.

He explained that the ransom was collected at a place in Kwara state and the expatriate was released around Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti state.

He said: “The Chinese was released very late yesterday (Tuesday) after payment of ransom to the kidnappers.

“The N100 million was taken to a bush in Kwara state where the kidnappers collected and confirmed it before the man was released here at a very difficult location along Igede-Ilawe road.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti state ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed to Vanguard that the Chinese expatriate has been released but denied payment of ransom.

He revealed that the release was made possible after a serious manhunt launched on the kidnappers by security operatives.