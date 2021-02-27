Chinese coy to support agric investment in Nasarawa with $50M

By Philip Clement

A leading Chinese Green industry Company has declared interest to invest $50 million in the Nigeria agricultural sector.

The investment will come in form of partnership with Nasarawa State based farmers group, Nigerian Farmers Group and Cooperative (NFGCC) before the kick of 2021 farming season.

A consultant and representative of the company, Li Jian who paid a visit to NFGCS Managing Director Mr Reston Tedheke who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the group during the weekend, outlined key areas of vested interest, which includes; warehousing, dairy, machinery upgrade, improved seedlings, animal feeds, and the value chains.

Mrs Li who came in company of a team from Voice of America, expressed satisfaction on the value of investment at the farm. She also also noted that she was already in a talks with other partners from Korea, Japan or India.

“I have seen what you have here and we are going to take the project in phases. This will depend on the area of interest.

“I will talk with partners from, Japan, Korea and India. The money is not the issue but how they can be properly utilized.

Managing Director of NFGCS, who welcome the partnership arrangements, said relationship between Nigeria and Asia countries have proven to be more beneficial than other countries.

“The interest of the Chines companies and our partnership with them will further boost productivity and create more job opportunities for people, said Mr Reston.