A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the U.S. to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it would add 28 Chinese organisations to its entity list.

“Xinjiang affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any country,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a news conference.

Geng said that the U.S. actions of adding 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organisations to the Entity List and constricting the export of items severely violate the basic norms governing international relations.

He added that the action also interfered in China’s internal affairs and undermined China’s interests.

China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, he said.

“There is no so-called “human rights issue” in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the U.S. accusations are merely excuses deliberately created to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” he said.

The purpose of anti-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures in Xinjiang is to prevent extremism and terrorism from the root, which accords with China’s laws as well as international practice, according to Geng.

“China will continue to take firm and forceful measures to resolutely safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. (Xinhua/NAN)

https://dailytimes.ng/hong-kong-defies-china-anniversary-with-day-of-grief-rallies-and-clashes/

