China not responsible for US trade talks collapse – Envoy

Patrick Okohue, Lagos

The newly appointed Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Nigeria, Chu Maoming, has said that the failure of the high level trade talks between China and United States which ended in a deadlock was not the fault of his country, as China did its best to make the talks fruitful.

Maoming explained in a statement that China in the last 40 years had opened its doors and shared the outcomes of its reforms with the outside world.

He said that “the 11th round of the China-US high-level trade talks ended recently with no agreement reached.

The Trump administration claimed that it has seen erosion in commitments by China and accused China of back-tracking on its pledges. It completely disregards facts and such false accusation on China is nothing, but a lie.”

The envoy added that his country had always fulfilled its commitments since it joined the World Trade Organization (WTO), noting that “by firmly supporting the multilateral system, largely lowering tariffs and reducing non-tariff barriers and opposing unilateralism and protectionism, China is showing to the world an image of a responsible and faithful country.”

The consul general disclosed that by 2010, China had fulfilled all of its tariff reduction commitments and had reduced the average tariff level from 15.3 per cent by 2001 to 9.8 per cent.

“As early as 2007, China had honoured all of its commitments on trade and now the breadth of the country’s openness in this sector is close to the average level of developed countries.

Even the office of the United States trade representative has praised China’s performance in the WTO in many of its annual reports, saying the Chinese government has fulfilled WTO commitments.

“Since last year, the country has taken measures to further open up, including the tariff reduction for automobiles and cosmetics, the issuance of the foreign investment law and widened market access,” said Maoming.

He explained that currently, the Chinese manufacturing sector is open to foreign investment.