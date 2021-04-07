China issues white paper on poverty alleviation to share experience

In a white paper issued Tuesday, China has detailed its rich experience in poverty alleviation from the past century since the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1921.

China’s experience is to be shared in an effort to contribute to global poverty reduction, which experts said fully demonstrates China’s pursuit of common prosperity and its key factors in eradicating poverty, including continuous and targeted poverty reduction plans implemented by the CPC.

The white paper indicates China’s willingness to be an advocate, facilitator and contributor to the international cause of poverty reduction, given that China, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world’s population, has achieved its poverty reduction target set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

China in the paper announced it will ramp up efforts toward building a global community of shared future, free from poverty and blessed with common prosperity, said the paper.

Analysts pointed out that China’s pledge to be more open and to contribute to a better world has important significance amid the growing isolationism advocated by some countries.

The white paper was released more than one month after China declared a complete victory in eradicating absolute poverty in China during a national commendation conference held on February 25. It was a milestone that marked a new development phase for the country.

By 2050, a year after the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, China will become a great modern socialist country in every dimension, achieving its Second Centenary Goal, which is to build a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

The First Centenary Goal is to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the time the CPC marks its centenary in July 2021.

Global Times