…As China’s automobile industry records new milestone of global development

Motolani Oseni

Upon approval by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Security and the General Administration of Customs, the used cars export in Guangdong has commenced in efficient operations.

The used cars, which will be sold to customers in Cambodia, Nigeria, Myanmar, Russia, among others will be shipped in batches from the container terminal and ro-ro terminal at Nansha Portland via China-Europe Railway Express from Shilong, Dongguan.

In fact, on July 17, 2019, the first used cars export business in China sailed at Nansha Port, Guangzhou, the development that marks China’s automobile industry achievement in a new milestone of global development and of great historical significance.

According to the document obtained by The Daily Times, Guangdong Good Car smoothly finished the first used cars export business in China and finished the export process within two days, including car receiving transactions, ownership transfer with the public security bureau, third party car testing, application for the export license, customs clearance, lading at the wharf, sea transportation, etc. which fully reflects the maturity of the whole used car industry in Guangdong and the world’s first-class business environment and also reflects Guangdong efficiency and Guangdong speed.

The first used cars export in China and the historic moment at NanshaPort, Guangzhou, was jointly witnessed by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce; Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau; Guangzhou Nansha Customs; Nansha District Government; Nansha Port and Guangdong Good Car, among many others.

“The first batch of 300 used cars will be exported, with the total value of ofUSD2.5 million. The brands mainly include Land-Rover, Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Trumpchi, KingLong, Yutong, Zhongtong and WOHO.”

The statement stated that the ports of destination include Cambodia (Sihanoukville Autonomous Port), Nigeria (Lagos Port), Myanmar (RangoonPort) and Russia (Vorsino and Port of Saint-Petersburg).

It is, however, worthy of note that Guangdong is the major province of the automobile, with a mature market and sufficient cars for export.

Guangdong Good Car Holdings and Guangdong Junweilong purchased the first batch of used cars for export in China and smoothly went through the formalities for ownership transfer at Guangjun Motor Vehicle Registration Service Station of Vehicle Administration Office of Guangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau, which fully reflects the efficient and quick vehicle ownership transfer registration service of Vehicle Administration Office of Guangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau.