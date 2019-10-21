The Federal government has launched the Speak Up, Cry Out Campaign against Child Sexual Molestation and Abuse.

The Minister of State Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said that the move is aimed at forestalling future occurrences of rape incidences as well as providing them with the systemic empowerment and support to do so.

The launch was at the occasion of the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Gboko Alumni, which coincided with the one year anniversary of the passing on of a student of FGGC, Gboko, Elizabeth Ochanya, who met her untimely death following health complications as a result of continuous rape by her uncle and his son, her cousin.

Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora

Dr. Mamora said that the development would encourage young people to speak up and cry out once they experience unfavorable happenings.

The Minister who described the circumstances that led to Ochanya;s death as unfortunate said, “there is power in the spoken word because when an individual speaks out, the world speaks out’’.

He pointed out that one of the things we suffer is collective silence; ‘’when we keep silent we are part of the problem. We should always speak out on any ills of the society to enable us have a better society’’[, he said, urging the Alumni to partner with government towards achieving a better society.

Court re-arraigns two medical doctors over alleged attempted murder of patient

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, represented at the occasion in her remarks stated that every year, millions of children in Nigeria suffer physical, sexual and emotional violence. She made it known that Government remains committed to ensuring that all children are safe from abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect.

The Minister of State, Education, Chukuemeka Nwajuiba also represented, in his speech said the Ministry of Education will continue to strengthen its systems and processes to ensure that the learning environment and content of education offers well rounded education to any child to keep them safe away from traces of danger and equip them to Speak Up and fight against any form of abuse.