Child Abuse: FG sets up family courts to prosecute child offenders

The Federal Government has called on States to set up family courts to try child offenders, prosecuting them in accordance with the child Rights Act of Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Allhassan made this disclosure on Friday in Abuja in a press briefing and inauguration of the 6th National Children’s Parliament (NCP), marking the 2018 National Children’s Day Celebration coming up on the 25th May, 2018.

The Children’s parliament which had been sitting since Wednesday had their election on Thursday electing officials for the next tenure of office.

The Minister observed that children are inevitable assets to any nation, therefore as future leaders of any society and nation are the focal point of a country’s developmental index, revealing that the Ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders developed policies and executed series of programs to ensure the safety and protection of children.

Senator Alhassan said: “In order to ensure effective advocacy and implementation of the child Rights Act in Nigeria, a national child Rights multi- sectored Implementation Committee was set up;

it was in moribund for sometimes, but I am glad to inform you today that it has been resuscitated by this administration, an affirmation of its commitment to protect the rights and welfare of the Nigeria child.

“I wish to use this opportunity to call on State that has domesticated the Child Right’s in their states to also resuscitate their states Child Rights Implementation committees.

I urge those states to also set up family courts to try child offenders and where possible, use alternative dispute resolution system in handling child cases”.

According to the Minister, the welfare of the Nigeria children is protected by the Child Right’s Act which provides that ‘in every action concerning a child, whether undertaken by an individual, public or private body, institutions of service, court of law, or administrative or legislative authority, the best interest of the child shall be the primary consideration’.

The Minister commended the resuscitation of the children’s parliament saying; “During last year’s Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the 2017 National Children’ day, I was amazed with the interest shown by our children on the need to inaugurate a new National Children’s Parliament as the tenure of the last parliament expired 5 years ago.

I did promise the children that my Ministry will do it. I am pleased to inform you that the election held yesterday and new elected officials will be inaugurated accordingly”.

33 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the National Children’s Parliament election and activities which ended today, Friday at the Rock View Hotel, Abuja, indicating Government’s interest in children’s right to participate in governance across the country through their parliament.