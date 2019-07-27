Chigul as of late opened up to Mercy Johnson-Okojie on her divorce in the first episode of the on-screen character’s food show, ‘Mercy’s Menu’.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie hosted Chigul in her kitchen on the first episode of ‘Mercy’s Menu’ and she opened up on different things about her personal life.

The comedienne real names Chioma Omeruah, revealed to Mercy Johnson that she is separated but conceded she was young and credulous when it happened.

“I am divorced,” she responded when Mercy Johnson asked. “With no kids,” she added.

During the exchange in the kitchen which saw the entertainers cook Banga rice with coconut milk, Mercy Johnson indicated that her eight-year-old marriage has not been an absolutely simple ride.

“I am married, for seven years going to eight years now and trust me, it’s not been easy. There are happy times, dancing times and the crying times. The crying times, people are not there to see but the smiles are the ones they get to see,” she told Chigul as they discussed the comedienne’s divorce.

Responding to how and what led to her divorce, the ‘Banana Island Ghost’ star said, “I think in retrospect, looking back at and thinking about it now, I think I wasn’t prepared as I thought I was, you know you sort of plan your life, you know you say when I finish school, what next? Marriage and then you go along that path and then you get into it and you are like, nobody told me about this path, nobody told me about how difficult it could be.

“Thinking about it now, I’m more matured now and I think if I knew then what I know now, we would probably still be okay. There are so many things that I would have changed.”

Speaking further, Chigul said, “I learned about men and that word called ego and allowing a man to be a man and sort of allowing someone to take charge because that, in my opinion, is literally what they should do.”

In the first scene of the TV show, Chigul described how she lived with constant agony condition for while during her work.

The funny lady talked about her every day battle with incessant pain, disclosing that she needed to take prescriptions to assist her adapt to it.

She energized individuals who rush to appeal to God for her life as a successful celeb to attempt to comprehend that pains comes with it.

“Don’t just look at the glory, also look at the story, maybe you might want to stay in your lane … don’t be afraid to allow yourself to dream, don’t settle for less, let the reality live in your head and let your life catch up to it,” she said.

Both Mercy and Chigul had silly chitchat in the episode with entertainers inspecting the various names for food items and ingredients.