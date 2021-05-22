Chief Of Army Staff, 6 others to be buried today

The Nigerian Army has announced that the Burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for Saturday 22 May

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima disclosed in an invitation letter to media organizations early Saturday.

He said the burial proceeding will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

He said, “Consequently, the interment for the late COAS and six other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs.”