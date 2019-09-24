Chelsea are preparing to tie down Tino Anjorin to a new contract as Frank Lampard looks likely to include him in his matchday squad to face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

The 17-year-old sees his contract expire in June 2021 but Lampard’s appointment has shown there are opportunities for academy stars and he is keen to continue at the club.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash sees the Blues face League Two opposition and gives Lampard a chance to rest senior stars and give debuts to various prospects from the academy.