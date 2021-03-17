Chelsea without key duo for Atletico clash — Daily Times Nigeria

Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Mason Mount for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won the first leg 1-0, thanks to Olivier Giroud’s overhead kick.

Midfielders Jorginho and Mount have scored six of Chelsea’s 13 goals in Thomas Tuchel’s 12 games in charge, but both are suspended for Wednesday.

“They are two key players for us, especially Mason for his offensive skills,” said the German.

“They have been important players so far but we have a group so the challenge is to adapt and find solutions.”

Defender Thiago Silva and striker Tammy Abraham remain out because of injuries, but are expected to be back in the squad after the international break.

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2011-12, but have not made it past the last-16 stage since 2013-14.

Atletico, who eliminated Liverpool at this stage of the competition last season, are top of La Liga and Tuchel is expecting another tough game, after the first leg was played in Romania because of coronavirus restrictions.

“Atletico is one of the teams to give away the fewest chances in the whole of Europe so it’s very important to be patient and keep this level going,” said Tuchel, who is yet to lose a game since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard.

“We have a big respect for them because we are playing against the leaders in Spain and we did an outstanding job in Bucharest.

“We need to be focused, play a high-intensity match and play with hunger, aggression and a high level.”

Atletico will be able to call upon England wing-back Kieran Trippier, Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez after the trio all missed the first leg.

“Chelsea don’t have a weakness. The only thing is they don’t know what can happen from a negative point of view – they have not had a negative result yet,” said boss Diego Simeone.

“We don’t know how they will approach it, but I know what we want, which is to win.”