Chelsea beats Manchester City to win Champions League title

A first-half goal from summer signing Kai Havertz, the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history, was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel’s side victory in front of thousands of fans at Porto’s Estadio Dragao in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s wait for European glory continues after making its first final in this season’s competition.Chelsea, which last won the Champions League in 2012, was worthy of the win having executed a perfect game plan masterminded from Tuchel, who took over from club legend Frank Lampard in January.

The former boss of Paris Saint-Germain, who lost to Bayern Munich in the final last season, was an animated figure throughout, conducting the 16,500 fans present and urging his side to a famous win.

“They (the players) were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their (Manchester City’s) shoe,” an emotional Tuchel told BT Sport after the game.

“We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counterattacks.”

Both teams had chances throughout but it was Havertz who kept his calm, latching onto a wonderful through ball from Mason Mount to round the goalkeeper and pass into an open net moments before half-time.