Chelsea appeal two-window transfer ban

Chelsea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being banned for two transfer windows.

As things stand, Chelsea would be banned from signing players this summer and in January.

The Premier League club appealed to Fifa to rescind the ban but footballing’s governing body declined the request. Now they have taken the case to CAS.

CAS have the power to freeze or overturn the ban but they could also deem Chelsea’s appeal frivolous. If they do, the Blues risk having an extra transfer window added to the suspension.

With Maurizio Sarri likely to leave for Juventus, Chelsea could need a new manager for next season. Tempting a big name will be tricky without the chance to sign players.

Star player Eden Hazard is expected to leave the club this week as he closes in on a move to Real Madrid but Chelsea have already signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.