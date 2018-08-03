 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Chelsea Annoyed As Real Madrid Make Last Ditch Attempt To Sign Eden Hazard

August 3, 2018

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, will make a final take-it-or-leave-it offer to Chelsea for Eden Hazard in the coming days, according to Don Balon.

The European champions are, however, not ready to meet the Blues’ world-record €235m valuation for the Belgian.

Perez is hoping Chelsea will be willing to do business once a concrete bid is tabled.

The offer will be around €180m and Madrid will make it clear they won’t go higher.

The LaLiga giants believe it is a fair price at current market rates, particularly after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for €112m.

Sport

Realwan Adesegun

