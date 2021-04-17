Chelsea 1-0 Man City: Hakim Ziyech’s goal puts Blues into FA Cup final

Chelsea ended Manchester City’s quadruple bid as Hakim Ziyech’s goal secured a 1-0 win at Wembley to send Thomas Tuchel’s side through to the FA Cup final.

Ziyech converted Timo Werner’s squared pass after Chelsea sprang the Manchester City offside trap 10 minutes into the second half and the goal proved decisive in a game of few chances.

City could yet face Chelsea again in the Champions League final after both sides advanced in Europe earlier this week, but they were well below par at Wembley and their problems were compounded by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian was forced off early in the second half, making him a doubt for next weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham, and Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to muster a response after Ziyech’s strike despite dominating possession.

Gabriel Jesus fired wastefully over from close range with their best chance, while Rodri was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga from a City corner in stoppage time.

Chelsea defended resolutely, clinching their 14th clean sheet in 19 games under Tuchel, and thought they had scored a late second before substitute Christian Pulisic’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The Blues will be favourites to go on and lift the trophy when they face either Leicester or Southampton in next month’s final.