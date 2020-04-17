Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, took to her Instagram to share a video of her luxurious bathroom, with several embellished bathroom robes and decorative flower vases which has got eyes rolling and mouths talking.

Okoya, who revealed this on Thursday stated that, the bathroom is where she spends most of her time reflecting during the lockdown, and with a place like that, we can definitely see the reasons why.

She stated, “During this period of self isolation I have been spending most of my time in my bathroom reflecting on all the lessons I have learnt from this experience.-Share a lesson this pandemic has taught you? #ShadeOkoya”

See the video below: