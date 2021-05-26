Charly Boy injured in scooter accident

After being engaged in a scooter accident a few days ago, singer-turned-activist Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, was left with facial injuries.

The ‘area fada’ used his verified Twitter account to show photos of his injuries received in the Tuesday night collision.

“See as I go fall on top of my scooter Scatter my face,” the 70-year-old claimed in a post to his over 51,000 Twitter followers.

The biker, on the other hand, refused to lie in his sick bed and proclaimed that he would be back in business almost quickly.

“Thank God am Healing, I hit the road today.”

The septuagenarian was also quick to hit back at trolls who ‘age-shamed’ him for riding the scooter.

“All those wey SORRY for me God bless una. All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!”