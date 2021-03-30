Chanchaga Local Government Area Chapter of PDP denies supending

The Chairman, Jamilu Salisu, described the action as an attempt to frustrate efforts made at ensuring that the members are united to chart a common goal.

Jamilu Salisu, stressed that those who signed the suspension of the former governor, did not contact him on the matter.

He also called on the members of the party in Chanchaga Local Government to remain law-abiding.

The Ward Chairman of the Party, Yahaya Sulaiman, described former Governor Babangida Aliyu as a man of peace, who had contributed greatly to the progress of the party, Niger State and Nigeria in different capacities.

Yahaya Sulaiman called on the people behind the letter to have a rethink.

Habiba Haruna, the Women Leader, expressed surprise at the development.

She noted that those behind the letter are working against the interest of the party at uniting to give a good fight during the elections.

More than twenty persons who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chanchaga Local Government Chapter at a meeting, had accused the former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu of anti-party activities.

They also accused him of causing dissatisfaction within the party, among others.