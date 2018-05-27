Champions League!! Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Liverpool’s Loss Against Madrid, Salah’s Bad Injury

“Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is now a major doubt for the 2018 World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury during the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.”

The Egyptian superstar was taken immediately to hospital last night for an x-ray to confirm the extent of his injury.

When asked if Salah’s place in the World Cup is in question, Klopp told reporters: “Yeah it is. Unbelievable.

“There’s something with the shoulder obviously. He’s at the hospital having an X-ray.

It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder. It’s a serious injury, a really serious injury.”

Of Saturday night result, Klopp said: “The boys tried everything and it wasn’t the best script for us tonight.

“Everything was great until tonight. We had a proper chance tonight and we didn’t take it. That was it.”

He also spoke on Loris Karius, who was inconsolable at the final whistle.

“What can I say? Loris knows it, everyone knows it. That’s it.

“It’s a shame it was in a game like this, after a season like this. I really feel for him, a fantastic boy.

“The second one is because of the first one. It’s really difficult to get rid of bad thoughts you have in your mind.

“It was not the best script for us tonight.”