Champions League could be changed permanently as UEFA consider new plan

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is making plans to have a new format for Champions league, Daily Times reports.

The single-country, one-leg format was adopted for practical purposes as an effective way to conclude the competitions last season in a campaign badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and proved to be a big hit as a spectacle.

European football’s governing body is bound by contracts with broadcasters to revert to the regular two-legged system for quarter-finals and semi-finals for the rest of the current cycle, but has not ruled out a change to the format beyond that.

Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s deputy general secretary, told the PA news agency: “A good rule is to never exclude something which proves valuable or has potential.

“We know there are many elements that need to be taken into account, such as calendar and organisational constraints, fans’ involvement, economic implications, but we will for sure study this format and its variations for our upcoming discussions.

READ ALSO: Bruno Fernandes speaks on Man Utd bust-up rumours with Solskjaer

“Single knock-out matches obviously favour uncertainty and emotions.

“We received great feedback from clubs, broadcasters and other partners as well as from the fans. The circumstances made this format a must, but the result could not be better as well as the degree of satisfaction.”

The 2019-20 Champions League’s final stages took place in Lisbon, while the German cities of Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen hosted the conclusion of the Europa League.