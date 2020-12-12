Champions League: African players still in contention

The group stage of the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League season is over and fans are now eagerly waiting for the next set of draws for the round of 16. The group stage so far has been a roller coaster, but at the same time many clubs established their dominance from the start and qualified with ease for the round of 16.

Several players of African origin are at the top of the different groups and will most likely be playing the next round here. They are spread across various clubs such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Sevilla FC, and FC Porto.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Bayern Munich

Defending European champions Bayern Munich are on fire this season too. After only 5 days, the Bavarians are guaranteed to take part in the next round of the competition, and so will Eric Maxim Choupo-Motin, the Cameroon striker. This Champions League, he made an appearance in two games having started one of them.

FC Porto

Housed in Pool C of the Champions League, Porto is currently 2nd with 13 points and guaranteed to play the second round of the competition. The Portuguese club is counting on the Malian striker Moussa Marega (5 games, 1 goal), the Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Loum (1 game) and the Bissau-Guinean defender Nanu (2 games).

Liverpool

For quite a few seasons now, Liverpool have been supported by Mohamed Salah, an Egyptian forward, Sadio Mané, a Senegalese forwards, and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita.

The Reds advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with 13 points; leading group D. Their Egyptian star has already scored two goals in 5 games this season. Sadio Mané has proved his worth on multiple occasions and this season he has scored one goal in 5 games.

Chelsea

This club from London too has already qualified for the round of 16 of the competition after bagging 14 points. Edouard Mendy has hugely contributed to this success. After being let down by Kepa, Lampard has been giving Mendy more time to play.

And the Senegalese goalkeeper has been giving the game his all – he managed to achieved 4 clean sheets over the last five meetings. Chelsea have another player of the African origin, Hakim Ziyech – a Moroccan midfielder who has scored one goal in the UCL so far.

Sevilla FC

Yassine Bounou, better known as Bono, and forward Oussama Idrissi are key players for Sevilla FC. Seville has claimed its qualification for the 8th finals of the competition from the 4th day itself. They won 4 out of their last 5 matches and both Bono and Idrissi played two matches each in this competition so far.

So far, the UCL has been different from the rest of the seasons. And the next round is surely going to be action-packed as defending champions Bayern Munich, runners up Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona have all made it to the round of 16.