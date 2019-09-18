The UEFA champions league kick started with amazing group stage matches, one which would seem as a walk over for the big teams.

However expectations were blown with the likes of Napoli beating the defending champions even after playing Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Sallah and Sadio Mane till the end of the match.

The opening group stage also saw Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona unable to deliver.

full result

Lyon 1-1 Zenit

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia

Ajax 3-0 Lille

Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

Salzburg 6-2 Genk