The UEFA champions league kick started with amazing group stage matches, one which would seem as a walk over for the big teams.
However expectations were blown with the likes of Napoli beating the defending champions even after playing Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Sallah and Sadio Mane till the end of the match.
The opening group stage also saw Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona unable to deliver.
full result
Lyon 1-1 Zenit
Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia
Ajax 3-0 Lille
Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona
Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
Salzburg 6-2 Genk
