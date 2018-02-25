Chamber of commerce energy experts brainstorm on power challenges

Experts on renewable energy from KPMG Nigeria and the GreenElec met on Thursday, during a breakfast meeting organised by the Nigerian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce at EKO Signature to discuss the problems and significance of electricity challenges in Nigeria.

Senior Manager, Power and Utilities in KPMG, Mr. Ayotunde Funsho, who spoke on the topic “Overview of Renewable Energy in Nigeria and Challenges of Increasing Rural Access,” stated that Nigeria “has the potential for becoming a renewable energy giant in line with the potentials in the country.”

Also, Executive Vice President, GreenElec, Dr. Albert Okorogu, said that solar and/or wind-powered electricity could be cost-effective in areas where electricity could not be supplied and Nigeria has enormous potentials of alternative energy, especially with solar power generation as a practical alternative to supplement Nigeria’s power supply.

He said: “GreenElec’s mission is to exploit Nigeria’s rich and abundant natural resources to provide electricity to a vast majority of Nigerians, especially those distant from the national grid.”