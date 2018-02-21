C&F Porter Novelli appoints Ini Udoh to head business development, operations

C&F Porter Novelli has appointed Ini Udoh as Head of Business Development and Operations, with responsibilities for leading business, growing client relationships, driving change and championing campaigns including delivering growth for both clients and agency.

Ini joins C&F Porter Novelli from Visco Netherlands B.V Nigeria where he was the Western Regional Channel Marketing/Wholesale Manager in charge of the management of over 87 business partners which comprise distributors, boutiques and retailers, in the region. He also had P&L responsibility, and played a major role in realising the company’s sales target.

Before that, Ini had served as Senior Sales Manager/Country Account Manager (Nigeria), for Kirusa Inc. a global leader in providing communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, where he was responsible for the company’s Nigerian entry plan and overall general operations management including partnerships with all the major Telcos.

He had earlier served as Managing Consultant of Cellcast Limited, a member of the OSMi Group, where he executed English Premiership Mobile Rights (EPL) – Pan sub-Saharan Africa, in addition to pitching the rights and related products of such media properties as ‘Don’t Forget The Lyrics’ – Nigeria, and Idol Nigeria:

Commenting on his appointment recently in Lagos, Ini Udoh disclosed that; “I am delighted to be joining C&F Porter Novelli in this capacity at a time when the communications consultancy business is undergoing fundamental changes,” said Ini. “PR today is so much more than just public relations as we traditionally know it, and requires fresh approaches. I look forward to being a part of the C&F Porter Novelli team, as it takes on the challenges arising from these changes”

Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, C&F Porter Novelli added “We are thrilled that Ini has joined C&F Porter Novelli. Given his track record as a business strategist who has driven business penetration and growth across selected sub-Saharan African countries for well over a decade, we look forward to Ini making significant contribution to our quest of adding optimal value to the growth and development of existing and new clients.

Udoh holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and a combined Bachelor’s degree in Economics/Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He is also a Registered Practitioner in Advertising with the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON)

Stories by Godwin Anyebe