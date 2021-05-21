Ceremony that makes Otaru of Auchi dance

By Gabriel Omonhinmin

The monarchical system in Auchi Sacred Kingdom is tailored or modeled to revolve around the ordinary people of the kingdom, the Princes of the palace, the nobles, and of course, the Otaru of Auchi in council.

This system runs from bottom, the common man or woman on the street to the top, the Palace of the Otaru of Auchi, where major decisions concerning the general welfare and well-being of the people are looked into, after an exhaustive deliberation.

If an issue brought before the Otaru in council is accepted, decisions reached are immediately implemented. If rejected, such issues are dropped.

Friday, May 14, 2021, was a breezy, wet and not too sunny day in Auchi Kingdom, after the heavy rains the previous night.

It was a day set outside by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh, Ikelebe 111, the Otaru of Auchi and his Council members of Chiefs, to confirm the replacement of all the titles of “Dawudu’s” sectional heads in the Sacred Kingdom held by most people, who were now deceased.

Other titles held by some Princes in the kingdom, which have become vacant, due to deaths, were also to be given out to deserving Princes and nobles in the kingdom, who were found worthy.

For example, the title of “Yeri2mah of Auchi Scared Kingdom, hitherto held by Prince Tony Momoh before his death on February 1st, 2021, was on that day bestowed on another Prince, Barrister Azama Yusuf Kadiri, who is the first indigene of Auchi extraction to attain the position of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Another Prince, Said A.K. Momoh, was given the title of Madaiki of Auchi Scared Kingdom. While Prince Mojeed O. Momoh bags the title of Dania of Auchi Scared Kingdom, a position formally held by Prince Usman Abuda, another journalist, who died early this year.

Prince Mohammed Lawal A.M.J Momoh, was made the Yamah of Auchi Scared Kingdom. Nine other persons alongside these four princes were honoured on that day with various titles.

As to be expected, as early as 7.30 in the morning on that day, the atmosphere in and around Auchi palace was already charged and full of expectations.

As the people to be turbaned and their guest began to troop into the palace ground for the day’s event.

At exactly 8.30 am, the turbanning ceremony began and lasted up till 11.57 a.m. when the turnbaning of the last person on the list of the people for that day’s event was completed.

The Otaru of Auchi, who had in company, the Adonojie of South-Ibie, HRH Oba Kelvin Danesi, and one other king from Estako land, began his open remarks as follows: “Allah must be praised for making this very day possible.

Allah has powers over whosoever he chooses, in the heavens and on earth. We all beg of Allah every day of lives for our daily needs, help and mercy.

He stressed, “If Allah has a matter to bring forth (such as giving honour to some persons, as we are doing today, he does so, it is also within Allah’s powers to equally disgrace, whosoever he wish to.

Allah alone gives life, and he alone also takes lives whenever it pleases him. It is absolutely within his powers and will to do whatsoever he desires. Allah alone has such exclusive powers (Qur’an 55:29).

The Otaru then stressed, “All the recipients of today, must learn to be mindful of what they do or say at all times, as worthy representatives of the Auchi palace.

The Otaru stressed further, the titles you received today, is not to be used to ride rough shods or oppress others. Saying “to Allah alone ascend all the goodly words, the sincere supplications, the tears of the innocent, and the invocations of the afflicted.

The tongue that chants, cries out, and mentions His name are usually blessed. And the heart that does all this, finds peace.

Their souls find rest. Their nerves are relaxed and their intellects becomes sharper. All these virtures are only possible, when we remember Allah, the Exalted.

The Otaru continued, “Allah is thought of when richness, strength, help, glory and wisdom come to mind. He asked, the attentive audience at the occasion, “who has the kingdom of this Day? He again gave the answer, “Allah Himself will reply to his question, it is Allah’s the One, the Irresistible! Qur’an 40:16.

The Otaru then admonished all the recipients, on the need for them to continuously do good to all manner of men and women, saying that doing good to others gives comfort to the heart.

He stressed, the first person who benefits from any act of charity is the benefactor himself. As he or she sees and feels the changes in themselves and in their manners.

Through, these acts of charity, they finding peace, by watching a smile form on the lips of another person. He admonished further, whenever one finds himself in difficulties or distress, such a person in spite of the situation at hand, should always endevour to show some acts of kindness to others, who are not as privileged as themselves.

The Otaru said, giving to the needy, defending the oppressed, feeding the poor, and helping those in distress, the lives of the charity givers become much better.

The traditional ruler, therefore, urged all the people honoured to always find the time, to visit the sick, as immense happiness usually follows such acts of kindness and charity. As they get blessed from all directions.

The Otaru then concluded, “An act of charity is like a perfume, it benefits the user, the seller, and the buyer.

Furthermore, the psychological benefits that one receives from helping others are great. Saying “If you suffer from depression, an act of charity will have a more potent effect for your sickness than the best of drugs can have.”

In between his remarks, the Otaru called out a young man, Abdul-Fatai Sule, who was earlier turbaned on that very day as the Ole-se-se (he who does well) of Auchi Scared Kingdom, to give a brief musical interlude and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

The young man began his musical rendition with “Kurumaja Laya Kuma sa, and progressed rhythmically, until the 90 years old plus Otaru of Auchi, was moved in spirit and soul to step into the dance floor, to the deafening applause of his subjects.