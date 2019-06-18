Centre to train journalists on data journalism

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) in conjunction with international and local resource partners is set to train Nigerian journalists on data journalism.

According to a statement signed by the Programme Director, Chinedu Chidi, the training tagged: “RCDIJ data journalism master class 2019” is slated for June 20 in Lagos.

The statement also disclosed that the centre has selected 40 participants from among hundreds of applicants to benefit from the training opportunity.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Executive Director of the centre, Ibemere Samuel said that “the overall goal of the training is to empower journalists in Nigeria with the skills required to successfully practice data journalism on a sustained basis.

“It is our hope that the practice of journalism in Nigeria, especially investigative journalism will be greatly impacted by the knowledge and skills acquired from this training.

“The RCDIJ data journalism master class 2019 will feature 40 journalists from across media organisations in Nigeria with some experience in data and investigative journalism. Selection of beneficiaries will among other things, reflect inclusiveness and diversity.

“The master class has been designed to be applied. It will focus on the application of data journalism techniques to three important areas of reporting, namely, conflict reporting, migration crisis reporting and public sector finance reporting.

“Central to the centre’s motivation for the training is the advancement of data and investigative journalism practice in Nigeria.”

Some of the resource partners include Code for Africa, BudgIT and the International Press Centre (IPC). The training will also feature CNN MultiChoice African Journalist Award winner, Arukaino Umukoro.