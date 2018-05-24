Centenary Torch: Cleric tasks believers on Christ’s doctrines

Christians across the country have been charged to emulate the canon manifestations of Jesus Christ to avoid conflicts and embrace peace as the country goes through turbulent times.

The chairman, sub-committee Centenary Torch Movement of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Christ Ambassador Emmanuel Inor, gave the charge while speaking with journalists in Benin City ahead of the 100 years of the founder and Leader, Olumba Olumba Obu on earth with the grand finale holding in cross rivers state in the coming months.

The centenary torch movement to Edo state is part of their drives to create more awareness across the country to save mankind from the impending destruction and channel their effort towards the doctrines as propagated by Christ Jesus.

Inor who expressed disappointment over discrimination among Christians said as a body, the need to preach peace should be the collective responsibilities of all as exemplified by Olumba Olumba Obu.

His Words: “We are celebrating the hundred years of the physical manifestation of Olumba Olumba Obu on Earth. We are telling all to be part of this celebration that will climax in December. A lot of people have said that if brotherhood of the Cross and Star is operating like other churches many people would have been members of the church. They have issues with us wearing the long robe with bear foots and calling man God. That’s the problem.”

Ambassador Inor, recalled the Book of St John chapter 10 from verse 31 to 33 to buttress his claims; stressing that, the same confusion generated in the quoted portion above is the root cause of the division experienced in the house of God today.

He admonished all to put to practice the messages of our lord Jesus, saying “if we practice as it is written, there would be no war. If Israel loves Palestine there would be no war. If Nigeria loves Ghana there would be no war; Brethrens don’t hate me and I won’t hate you. Don’t hate pastors from other churches but love ye one another.”

He reaffirmed the message of their spiritual leader Obu while climaxing his call for peace that the day man stop killing animals for consumption is the day death would stop. He warned against abuse and killing of animals as a probable cause of death; noting that they were created by God to praise and glorify him.