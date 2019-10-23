The Celt Army have welcomed the 20-year-old at the club, with the South African player only waiting for his international clearance before playing

Lucas Radebe’s son, Lucas Jnr. has signed his first professional contract with English side Farsley Celtic.

The 20-year-old impressed during his week-long stint with Celtic, and the club moved swiftly to offer him a deal.

READ ALSO Salah returns to Liverpool training



According to Celtic coach Neil Ross, Radebe Jnr. will be involved with the U23 side as soon as he receives his international clearance.

“We are delighted to secure the signing of Lucas Radebe Jnr. He has been training with our under 23 lads this week and has impressed us with his technical ability and his pace,” Ross told the Celtic website.

“Lucas will be involved with the Under 23s as soon as his international clearance comes through. Our Under 23 squad is a group of very talented and hungry players working hard to progress the game. Although Lucas arrives with all the publicity he is certainly one of those players.”

Ross thanked former Bafana Bafana captain Radebe for bringing his son to Celtic, and he believes the 20-year-old will benefit from playing for the club.