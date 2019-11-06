BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec is celebrating her 27th birthday today November 6.

The former reality star shared the photo above on her Instagram page and wrote;

‘hello 27!

What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality. Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it. Cheers to 27′.