Ceeboi takes over airwaves with Chanel, set to release new EP

By Mutiat Alli

Nigerian artiste cum songwriter, Timilehin Famuagun, best known as CeeBoi, has taken over the airwaves with his latest musical work, Chanel.

Chanel, which was recorded in December alongside visuals, featuring beloved artiste Sean Tizzle is CeeBoi’s latest exploit.

Also set to drop his EP titled ‘LoverBoy’, the Ibadan-born and bred artiste revealed that he plans to feature Africa renowned artistes like Seyi Shay, Zuchu from Tanzania, and Gyakie from Ghana on the project.

Born into a family of four, the University of Ibadan undergraduate, who started his music about 10 years ago, revealed that he used sticks and tables to make sounds to which he raps on. He went on to release his very first single Principle and others like Kamilowoko.

An accomplished songwriter, he believes that music is his ticket to success. “Music will definitely pay, I have written a lot of hit songs for various artistes and I will be getting royalties for life,” he said.

For now though, “I am simply looking for my own unique sound and selling point. I am trying to introduce myself as a total package. So I have been working on my branding, sound and craft in general. It is ‘go time’ now. I am taking over now,” CeeBoi asserted.

Currently signed to Krizbeatz, he shared that while people love rap, data shows that his soft singing has more love, although different demography. “The guys love my rap, but I have a lot more female fans for my singing,” he said.