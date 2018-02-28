CCT fixed March 8 for final addresses on Saraki’s trial

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), has shifted the adoption of final written addresses by counsel in the trial of the Senate President Dr. Olubukola Saraki for false assets declaration to March 8.

The adoption which was slated for Tuesday by the Chairman of the tribunal Mr. Danladi Yakubu Umar could not hold following complaint by the defense lead counsel Mr. Kanu Agabi SAN that he was served with the final brief of argument by the prosecution on Monday, February 26 after work.

Agabi who led a team of other senior lawyers for the Senate President pleaded with the tribunal to adjourn the matter to a new date to enable him study and respond to the brief of argument served on him late by the prosecution.

The prosecutor Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) admitted that his brief was served late, but blamed the defense for the lateness on the grounds that their own brief of argument was served on him after seven days as ordered by the tribunal.

Jacobs told the tribunal that because the defense filed their brief of argument out of time, the settlement of his own brief was affected.

Having listened to both sides, the tribunal chairman subsequently adjourned the matter to March 8 for adoption of final, written address.

Umar also said that after the formal adoption of the written address, the tribunal will take a date for final judgment in the trial which commenced since 2015 when Saraki emerged as Senate President.

Saraki standing trial on allegations of false asset declaration brought against him by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT had on February 6 closed his defense after calling only one witness, Dr Ademola Adebo from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) who testified in his favour.

Although, Saraki, through his counsel, Mr. Paul Usoro SAN had at the commencement of proceedings on that day told the Tribunal that he has lined up four witnesses to testify in his favour, he however, made a U-turn when the legal team decided to limit themselves to the first witness.

Shortly after the lone defense witness was cross examined by the prosecution lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs SAN, the tribunal Chairman Mr. Danladi Yakubu Umar had asked parties for direction in the further proceedings.

Kanu Agabi SAN, lead counsel to Saraki conferred with his client in the box and at the end of the conversation, announced that the defense would no longer call the remaining three witnesses.

He consequently applied for a date for adjournment to enable parties adopt their final addresses

Chairman of tribunal, had subsequently adjourned the matter till February 27.

Although Saraki was arraigned in 2015 on 18 count charge, the tribunal had on June 13, 2017, discharged and acquitted Saraki in a ruling on a no case submission.

The tribunal had held that the charges against him were based on hearsay that were untenable in laws.

However, the Court of Appeal on December 12, 2017 in a judgment on an appeal filed by the Federal government held that the prosecution had proved a prima facie case on three of the 18 counts.