By Ladesope Ladelokun

For the sole purpose of expediting the seamless take -off of the Celestial International University, Imeko in Ogun state, the African Regional Institute, Imeko, now belongs to the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), says Prof. Anthony Asiwaju.

The foremost historian said this in a statement after a delegation led by former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and CCC Board of Trustees Secretary, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, paid him a courtesy visit before the first official site inspection of the proposed university.

Prof. Asiwaju, who until now was the president of the institute, expressed delight over the assured readiness of the church to take physical possession of the land and related resources of the institute.

He further stressed that the new university would intellectually drive African regional integration processes by a focusing on advanced comparative borderlands and inter-connected regional perspective studies, noting that by such a commitment the university would serve the over-lapping goals of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union.

In his remarks, Prof. Akinterinwa said the economy of Imeko Town would witness a significant transformation when the university fully berths, adding that the importance of education cannot be over-emphasised as it’s the real instrument of change.

“The real instrument of change is education. You need to educate the people of the world. You need to educate them on the content of the bible, on godliness and you educate them on societal issues. Education is the foundation of development the world over.

“So, there is time for everything. And I think the tine of the university has come. And that is what we are trying to put in place. Because for reasons of force majeure, by necessity we are putting all efforts together to have the university take off,” he added.

On the scepticism expressed in some quarters over the quick take -off of the university, he said that “well, I can assure you that in the next academic session, we are in. I can assure you of that one.”