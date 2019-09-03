Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Isa Mohammed has said that inter-agency collaboration is an essential ingredient in effectively combating corruption and terrorist financing in the country.

Mohammed, represented by Murtala Kankia, made the call in Abuja at a roundtable among top management staff of the bureau.

He noted that such collaboration would complement the federal government’s efforts at checking corrupt practices.

The meeting, organised by the European Union for board members of the bureau is aimed at reviewing and updating its activities for the benefits of civil servants.

”It is important to review the operations of CCB in light with current realities, given the fact that the bureau is the leading agency in the fight against corruption.

”But, then we cannot work on our own, we need the support and collaboration of other anti-corruption agencies,’’ he stated.

The chairman said that it is important for political appointees as well as public officers to see the need to declare their assets as part of the method of fighting corruption.

He reiterated that such act would make public officers to be cautious in their dealings and responsible to the public and government for development.