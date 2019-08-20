.Says Forex ban on food importation will not affect AFCFTA

Motolani Oseni

Following a British court ruling that granted a small natural gas firm the right to try to seize $9 billion in assets from Nigeria’s government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to protect the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, said Nigeria had sufficient grounds to appeal the ruling, over an aborted gas project in the southern Nigerian city of Calabar, made on Friday in favour of Process and Industrial Developments Ltd.

The sum is one of the largest financial liabilities imposed on Nigeria in its history and represents 20 per cent of the country’s currency reserves.

Speaking with the newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Emefiele said: “We know that the implication of that judgment has some impact on monetary policy, and that is why the central bank is going to step forward and … defend the reserves.”

Pressure has been building on the naira as oil prices drop and foreign investors lock in their profits on local bonds as yields have fallen from as high as 18 per cent a year ago. As yields have fallen, foreign inflows have slowed, in turn leading to a shortage of dollars and hurting the naira.

But in a bid to curb further pressure on the currency, President Muhammadu Buhari last week told the central bank to stop providing funding for food imports.

However, the CBN has dismissed reports that the planned Forex restrictions on food items import in Nigeria will further dampen the country’s chances of benefitting from the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Commenting on how the restriction on food importation may affect Nigeria’s potential benefit from AfCFTA, Emefiele said it would not affect the content of the AfCFTA just as the agreement was still ongoing and the terms of engagement are still being discussed and negotiated.

“The ban will not affect the content of the AfCFTA, in any case, the AfCFTA is an agreement that is ongoing, the terms of engagement are still being discussed and negotiated.

“The important thing is that Nigeria needs to stand as the largest economy in Africa and the largest populated countries in Africa, we need to stand and dictate the terms under which we want to be in it and this is what we are saying. But what I am saying is that it is wrong, it is inappropriate that an item that can be produced in Nigeria should be imported into Nigeria.”

According to Emefiele, restricting Forex on importing certain items that can be produced in Nigeria is also fundamental to Nigeria’s chances.

While Emefiele admitted that there are challenges ahead, he, however, noted that job creation is paramount to the bank at the moment.

“When we get into the AfCFTA issues, we will also look at the details of it, but at this time, we are saying we need to create jobs for our country, for the youths and we need to create jobs. We yearn for growth and the only way we can really accelerate growth in a Nigeria between now and the next four years is to see to it that items that can be produced in Nigeria are indeed produced in Nigeria rather than being imported into the country,” he added.

Reacting on how Fprex restriction on food imports can affect the Nigerian economy, Cobus de Hart, a Chief Economist at NKC African Economics, as quoted by Financial Times (FT), revealed that the President’s call for a currency ban cast doubt on Nigeria’s commitment to a landmark continent-wide trade agreement, which it signed last month after more than a year of delay.

The move “stands in stark contrast to the strategy outlined in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, and this policy will certainly not set Nigeria’s agricultural sector up to take full advantage of the liberalisation of trade barriers across the continent,” Mr. de Hart wrote in a research note.