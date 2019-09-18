Temitope Adebayo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rescheduled its September 2019 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by one week.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday.

Okoroafor noted that the meeting earlier scheduled for next week will now hold on Thursday and Friday this week.

“This is to inform all our stakeholders and the general public that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting No. 269, earlier scheduled for Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24, 2019, will now hold on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 2019,” the statement signed by Okoroafor read.

It also expressed regret for all inconveniences caused by the change.