The Jos branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is partnering with the zonal command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deworm 1, 566 pupils in two Plateau state primary schools.

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Abayomi Omiyale, disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos, adding that the gesture is part of its corporate social responsibility.

Omiyale said this when the Jos Branch Controller of the Central Bank, Duniya Yusuf, paid him a courtesy call.

He explained that the beneficiaries of the gesture would be pupils of LEA primary schools Naraguta and Yelwa Zanga, all in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC zonal commander added that the exercise is aimed at ensuring a healthy and road worthy future generation, stating further that the deworming exercise would be sponsored by staff of the Jos branch of the apex bank.

He added that the command had in July dewormed 275 pupils of LEA Primary School, Sabon Pegi in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

“Sometimes ago, we visited the LEA Primary School, Sabon Pegi and dewormed 275 pupils. When we visited the branch controller of CBN, he graciously agreed to speak to his staff to make personal donations to support the next round of the exercise.

“So, with the support of the CBN we shall be deworming 1, 566 pupils in two primary schools in Jos North. This gesture is basically to ensure a healthy future of road users in the state and country in general,” he said.

Omiyale thanked the CBN for supporting the initiative and called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture.

Earlier, the controller of CBN said his staff contributed from their personal purse to support the FRSC initiative in order to have healthy children in the society.

He promised to continue to support FRSC and other agencies to provide social services to the people of the state and country in general.