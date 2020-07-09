CBN approves Stirling Trust For Cash-In-Transit Services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved Stirling Trust Company Limited’s request to begin Cash-In-Transit (CIT) operations in the country.

The approval, which became effective in April this year, was just announced by the apex bank in a circular addressed to all deposit money banks as well as all licensed CITs and CPCs in the country.

The circular also encouraged all respective stakeholders to support Stirling Trust Company Limited in the discharge of their new duty.

“Please be informed that Stirling Trust Company Limited has been granted approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence Cash-in-Transit operations in Nigeria with effect from April 23, 2020. Kindly accord Stirling Trust Company Limited all necessary assistance in the discharge of their functions as Cash-in-Transit service provider,” the circular, signed by Ahmed Umar, Director Currency Operations said.

Stirling Trust Company Limited, which is a Lagos-based company incorporated in 1989, specialises in financial services, investment, logistics & human capital management services. The Company utilizes brand-new state-of-the-art armoured vehicles for the movement of cash and other assets nationwide. It also deploys, maintains and outsources discipline and well-groomed service personnel to its clients nationwide.