Cavani returns to training field ahead of Sheffield United clash

Manchester United could welcome Edinson Cavani back into the fold for their trip to Sheffield United on Thursday.

The Uruguayan missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Manchester City after sustaining an injury in the 3-1 win against West Ham a week earlier.

That injury meant Cavani was absent for the costly 3- 2 defeat to RB Leipzig, which consigned United to the Europa League.

United take on the Blades at Bramall Lane as they look to capitalse on dropped points from Chelsea and Manchester City on Tuesday night and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will make a late call on the striker’s availability.

‘Edinson [Cavani] has done well in rehab, still have to make the decision if we should risk him,’ said Solskjaer. ‘It is a little bit to risk him too early, I’d doubt him to be available to pick tomorrow.’

Solskjaer was updating the press this afternoon over his squad’s fitness and he’ll be looking for a better result against Chris Wilder’s side than he experienced last term. The Red Devils fell two goals behind to the Blades before staging a stunning comeback to take the lead with moments left.

However, Solskjaer’s side conceded in injury time in a performance that was emblematic of their time under the Norwegian.

United are currently tied in 6th on 20 points alongside Wolves, Manchester City, Everton and West Ham – though they’ve played at least a game fewer than their rivals. Anthony Martial could start in Sheffield after making his return from injury in the Manchester Derby, while all eyes will be on whether Paul Pogba can retain his spot.