Catholic priest urges politicians to abide by campaign promises

Parish Priest, Christ The King Catholic Church, Kubwa, Rev. Fr. John Oluoma, has urged elected office holders to fulfill their campaign promises to the electorate when they assume duty.

Fr. Oluoma made the call on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He said politicians need to know that the people deserve better than what the elected office holders were giving them.

The cleric tasked elected office holders to ensure godliness in what they do and to seek the interest of the people rather than self. According to him, restructuring the country will go a long way to bring about progress.

“I strongly believe in restructuring. It will restore equity, justice, give fair play and will make everyone contribute their quota to nation building. Politicians will use restructuring in their campaign manifestos, but after campaign, they dump it while knowing fully well that the country needs it to move forward.

“This is because they know it will benefit the masses and not them. For instance, in a country where market structures are built here and there with no factories or industries; where are the goods you intend to put in the shops going to come from?

“We import and this makes us a commodity dependent or consuming economy,” Oluoma said.

He advised government at all levels to prioritize the needs of the people for the country’s development, instead of approaching governance from a selfish perspective.

The priest said there is need for proper enlightenment of the electorate before elections so that the people are informed to make the right choice of people as their leaders.

Oluoma, however, said the people must follow up and be determined to see and receive what they voted for in the new dispensation, which he added, would determine how 2023 election would look like.